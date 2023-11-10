https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/israels-arrow-3-system-scores-first-combat-intercept-since-2017-deployment-1114859638.html
Israel's Arrow 3 System Scores First Combat Intercept Since 2017 Deployment
Israel's Arrow 3 System Scores First Combat Intercept Since 2017 Deployment
The Israeli military earlier used the older Arrow 2 system to intercept a Houthi ballistic missile from Yemen and a long-range rocket from the Gaza Strip.
2023-11-10T06:38+0000
2023-11-10T06:38+0000
2023-11-10T06:38+0000
world
israel
yemen
gaza
arrow 3
missile system
intercept
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114858376_0:0:611:344_1920x0_80_0_0_5ad40d9265c3574559235d21c0a8c265.png
The Arrow 3 missile defense system, designed to intercept incoming ballistic missiles outside Earth's atmosphere, has been successfully used in combat for the first time, as announced by the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).According to the statement, the launch “marks the Arrow 3 system’s first combat interception since its operational deployment in 2017.”Israeli media reported that “although not stated by the IDF, that likely means the incoming weapon was launched from Houthi militants in Yemen.”Following the recent escalation in the Palestine-Israel conflict, the Yemeni Houthis have launched a series of impactful assaults on Israel. These attacks have included the use of cutting-edge cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as advanced unmanned aerial vehicles.A surprise large-scale attack on Israel was launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip on October 7. In response, the IDF initiated airstrikes on the territory. Palestinian health officials report that over 10,000 individuals in Gaza have lost their lives during the attacks, while the Israeli death toll stands at approximately 1,600 casualties resulting from the armed standoff.
israel
yemen
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114858376_0:0:611:458_1920x0_80_0_0_bdd07c677e0ac5f38b979d9e43716ace.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
israel’s arrow 3 system, arrow 3 missile system, escalation of palestine-israel conflict
israel’s arrow 3 system, arrow 3 missile system, escalation of palestine-israel conflict
Israel's Arrow 3 System Scores First Combat Intercept Since 2017 Deployment
The Israeli military has used the Arrow 2 system in previous operations, intercepting a Houthi ballistic missile from Yemen and even a long-range rocket fired from Gaza. The IDF recently announced that it is now using the Arrow 3.
The Arrow 3 missile defense system, designed to intercept incoming ballistic missiles outside Earth's atmosphere, has been successfully used in combat for the first time, as announced by the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
“Israeli Air Defense Array soldiers successfully launched an ‘Arrow 3’ interceptor operationally for the first time this evening. It effectively intercepted a target launched towards Israel in the Red Sea region,” the IDF reported on Thursday.
According to the statement, the launch “marks the Arrow 3 system’s first combat interception since its operational deployment in 2017.”
Israeli media reported that “although not stated by the IDF, that likely means the incoming weapon was launched from Houthi militants in Yemen.”
The developments come after the IDF recently used the older Arrow 2 interceptors to destroy a Houthi ballistic missile from Yemen and a long-range rocket from Gaza, according to the Israeli military.
Following the recent escalation in the Palestine-Israel conflict
, the Yemeni Houthis have launched a series of impactful assaults on Israel. These attacks have included the use of cutting-edge cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as advanced unmanned aerial vehicles.
A surprise large-scale attack
on Israel was launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip on October 7. In response, the IDF initiated airstrikes on the territory. Palestinian health officials report that over 10,000 individuals in Gaza have lost their lives during the attacks, while the Israeli death toll stands at approximately 1,600 casualties resulting from the armed standoff.