LIVE UPDATES: US Failing to Act on UN Gaza Truce Resolution, Palestinian Envoy Says
LIVE UPDATES: US Failing to Act on UN Gaza Truce Resolution, Palestinian Envoy Says
Hostilities rage in the Middle East since October 7 after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unexpected attack on Israel and provoked harsh retaliation from Tel-Aviv. Israeli government introduced humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Striped, launched indiscriminate strikes and started ground invasion of the region.
05:38 GMT 10.11.2023

05:38 GMT 10.11.2023
Being updated
Hostilities have been raging in the Middle East since October 7 after Palestinian militant group Hamas had launched an unexpected attack on Israel, provoking harsh retaliation from Tel-Aviv. Israeli government introduced a humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip, launched indiscriminate strikes and started a ground operation in the area.
While casualties continue to grow, world leaders are advocating for at least a temporal ceasefire – a move the Netanyahu government has been reluctant to do, arguing that this would mean a “surrender to Hamas.”
Meanwhile, the risks of the conflict spillover continue to rise with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah conducteing a missile attack on the Israel Army and Syrian activists launching a drone strike at the Israeli city of Eilat.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
05:40 GMT 10.11.2023
World
Israeli Attacks on UN Chief for Gaza Remarks 'Detached From Reality' - Palestine UN Envoy
03:17 GMT
05:35 GMT 10.11.2023
US Not Engaging Substantively on Implementing UN Gaza Truce Resolution - Palestinian Envoy to Sputnik
The United States is not engaging in a substantive way on implementing the resolution calling for a truce in Gaza that was passed by the United Nations General Assembly, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told Sputnik.
"But the Americans are not engaging in a substantive way regarding products that we are seeking. We are saying that we want a United Nations mandate. The General Assembly resolution, what the General Assembly was able to pass and it acted." Mansour said. "We are pressuring the Security Council, and everyone else, to implement the [UN General Assembly] resolution. That is the only resolution around."
Last week, the United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza. It also demands "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave, as news reports suggest Israel has expanded ground operations and intensified its bombing campaign.
05:32 GMT 10.11.2023
Gaza War Costlier Than Estimated – Bank of Israel
Amir Yaron, the Governor of the Bank of Israel has stated that the war with Hamas is a "major shock" to the national economy that is proving to be costlier than anticipated.
Yaron admits that the Israeli economy is stable, but stresses that the conflict "will have a fiscal impact and create budget pressures."
According to his estimates, national GDP is likely to be 1% lower in 2023 and 2024, while the debt-to-GDP ratio will rise to over 65% in 2024.
