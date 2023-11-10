LIVE UPDATES: US Failing to Act on UN Gaza Truce Resolution, Palestinian Envoy Says

US Not Engaging Substantively on Implementing UN Gaza Truce Resolution - Palestinian Envoy to Sputnik

The United States is not engaging in a substantive way on implementing the resolution calling for a truce in Gaza that was passed by the United Nations General Assembly, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told Sputnik.

"But the Americans are not engaging in a substantive way regarding products that we are seeking. We are saying that we want a United Nations mandate. The General Assembly resolution, what the General Assembly was able to pass and it acted." Mansour said. "We are pressuring the Security Council, and everyone else, to implement the [UN General Assembly] resolution. That is the only resolution around."

Last week, the United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza. It also demands "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave, as news reports suggest Israel has expanded ground operations and intensified its bombing campaign.