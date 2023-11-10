https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/pro-palestine-protests-put-extra-pressure-on-governments-to-stop-carnage---un-envoy-1114859885.html
Pro-Palestine Protests Put Extra Pressure on Governments to 'Stop Carnage' - UN Envoy
The ongoing pro-Palestine protests in major capitals around the world put additional pressure on governments to act to stop the war in Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told Sputnik.
"We believe that they [protests] are [putting extra pressure]. People are outraged all over the globe," Mansour said. "They look at the tragedy unfolding before their eyes in the Gaza Strip in which they see children, civilians and mass destruction of buildings and property. Their hearts get broken as a result of this crime and tragedy, so they express their feelings in these large demonstrations to pressure their governments to pressure Israel to stop this carnage against the Palestinian people." Palestine, he added, appreciates anyone who supports a cessation of the war and hopes collectively they can succeed. On Thursday, Pro-Palestine protesters repeatedly disrupted a US House Judiciary Committee hearing on free speech on college campuses. The protesters interrupted the House panel hearing, which included discussion on a rise in anti-Semitism on US college campuses, by shouting and holding up pro-Palestine signs. Pro-Palestine protests are ongoing in capitals around the world, including cities such as Washington DC, Berlin, London, Paris and New York and they gather mass amounts of people marching in the streets.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Lenka White - The ongoing pro-Palestine protests in major capitals around the world put additional pressure on governments to act to stop the war in Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told Sputnik.
"We believe that they [protests] are [putting extra pressure]. People are outraged all over the globe," Mansour said. "They look at the tragedy unfolding before their eyes in the Gaza Strip in which they see children, civilians and mass destruction of buildings and property. Their hearts get broken as a result of this crime and tragedy, so they express their feelings in these large demonstrations to pressure their governments to pressure Israel to stop this carnage against the Palestinian people."
Palestine, he added, appreciates anyone who supports a cessation of the war and hopes collectively they can succeed.
On Thursday, Pro-Palestine protesters repeatedly disrupted a US House Judiciary Committee hearing on free speech on college campuses. The protesters interrupted the House panel hearing, which included discussion on a rise in anti-Semitism on US college campuses, by shouting and holding up pro-Palestine signs.
Pro-Palestine protests are ongoing in capitals around the world, including cities such as Washington DC, Berlin, London, Paris and New York and they gather mass amounts of people marching in the streets.