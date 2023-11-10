https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/putin-visits-southern-military-district-headquarters-in-rostov-1114858208.html

Putin Visits Southern Military District Headquarters in Rostov

Vladimir Putin regularly visits the headquarters of troops taking part in the special military operation and inspects the work in progress. His last visit to Rostov took place in October.

Vladimir Putin visited Rostov-on-Don, where he inspected the headquarters of the Southern Military District, examined new military equipment and received reports on the progress of the special military operation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Putin visited Rostov-on-Don on his way home after the summit in the Kazakh capital Astana. Putin was accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov.

