https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/putin-visits-southern-military-district-headquarters-in-rostov-1114858208.html
Putin Visits Southern Military District Headquarters in Rostov
Putin Visits Southern Military District Headquarters in Rostov
Vladimir Putin regularly visits the headquarters of troops taking part in the special military operation and inspects the work in progress. His last visit to Rostov took place in October.
2023-11-10T04:31+0000
2023-11-10T04:31+0000
2023-11-10T04:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
vladimir putin
sergei shoigu
southern military district
general staff
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114858043_32:0:1319:724_1920x0_80_0_0_da7d765ff314ae136c21ad4da1cad125.png
Vladimir Putin visited Rostov-on-Don, where he inspected the headquarters of the Southern Military District, examined new military equipment and received reports on the progress of the special military operation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Putin visited Rostov-on-Don on his way home after the summit in the Kazakh capital Astana. Putin was accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114858043_193:0:1158:724_1920x0_80_0_0_a93297da3002dd657b82ecb1cf207f64.png
Putin in Southern Military District
Putin in Southern Military District
2023-11-10T04:31+0000
true
PT1M30S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, special op, vladimir putin, putin rostov
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, special op, vladimir putin, putin rostov
Putin Visits Southern Military District Headquarters in Rostov
Vladimir Putin regularly visits the headquarters of troops taking part in the special military operation and inspects the work in progress. His last visit to Rostov took place in October.
Vladimir Putin visited Rostov-on-Don, where he inspected the headquarters of the Southern Military District, examined new military equipment and received reports on the progress of the special military operation.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Putin visited Rostov-on-Don on his way home after the summit in the Kazakh capital Astana.
"After finishing his visit to Astana, Vladimir Putin landed in Rostov, where he inspected the headquarters of the Southern Military District," Peskov said.
Putin was accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov.