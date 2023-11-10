International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/russian-troops-receive-more-top-notch-raptor-sniper-rifles-in-special-op-zone-1114862020.html
Russian Troops Receive More Top-Notch Raptor Sniper Rifles in Special Op Zone
Russian Troops Receive More Top-Notch Raptor Sniper Rifles in Special Op Zone
The Raptor rifle, which has a range of more than 1,800 meters, is widely known for its performance characteristics, including outstanding accuracy.
2023-11-10T10:54+0000
2023-11-10T10:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
sniper rifle
troops
accuracy
weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114861377_0:0:858:483_1920x0_80_0_0_71922db82b166254d113fa06e6a41bc4.png
A new batch of state-of-the-art Russian-made Raptor sniper rifles has been delivered to the troops stationed in the special operation zone, General Director of the BespokeGun arms manufacturer Yaroslav Tabolsky told Sputnik on Friday.“Today we are providing our snipers with the Raptor rifles fitted with the .338 Lapua Magnum [LM] cartridge. The snipers would be deployed to the frontline in the immediate future,” he said.This adds to the “unprecedented accuracy of the Raptor rifles,” the BespokeGun head underscored.The Raptor Tactical .338 LM is a high-precision rifle capable of effectively hitting targets at a range of up to 1,850 meters (1.1 miles).The 7.1 kg rifle’s firing accuracy is between 0.3 and 0.1 minute of angle, which means that a marksman can shoot twice and actually hit the same point.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114861377_0:0:858:644_1920x0_80_0_0_abaae0aead47a5f3d1736a3e91d6e1fb.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
delivery of more raptor sniper rifles to russian special operation zone, raptor rifle's unprecedented accuracy, raptor rifle's range and weight
delivery of more raptor sniper rifles to russian special operation zone, raptor rifle's unprecedented accuracy, raptor rifle's range and weight

Russian Troops Receive More Top-Notch Raptor Sniper Rifles in Special Op Zone

10:54 GMT 10.11.2023
© Photo : BespokeGun/TelegramRussia's Raptor sniper rifle. File photo
Russia's Raptor sniper rifle. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
© Photo : BespokeGun/Telegram
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The rifle, which has a range of more than 1,800 meters, is widely known for its performance characteristics, including outstanding accuracy.
A new batch of state-of-the-art Russian-made Raptor sniper rifles has been delivered to the troops stationed in the special operation zone, General Director of the BespokeGun arms manufacturer Yaroslav Tabolsky told Sputnik on Friday.
“Today we are providing our snipers with the Raptor rifles fitted with the .338 Lapua Magnum [LM] cartridge. The snipers would be deployed to the frontline in the immediate future,” he said.
© Photo : X/@Alex_Oloyede2An X (formerly Twitter) screenshot.
An X (formerly Twitter) screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
An X (formerly Twitter) screenshot.
© Photo : X/@Alex_Oloyede2
Tabolsky touted the Raptor as a whole complex of a rifle itself, as well as ammunition, tuning, and sights, which he said is assembled in line with the personal requirements of a sniper.
This adds to the “unprecedented accuracy of the Raptor rifles,” the BespokeGun head underscored.
The Raptor Tactical .338 LM is a high-precision rifle capable of effectively hitting targets at a range of up to 1,850 meters (1.1 miles).
The 7.1 kg rifle’s firing accuracy is between 0.3 and 0.1 minute of angle, which means that a marksman can shoot twice and actually hit the same point.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала