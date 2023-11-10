https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/russian-troops-receive-more-top-notch-raptor-sniper-rifles-in-special-op-zone-1114862020.html
The Raptor rifle, which has a range of more than 1,800 meters, is widely known for its performance characteristics, including outstanding accuracy.
A new batch of state-of-the-art Russian-made Raptor sniper rifles has been delivered to the troops stationed in the special operation zone, General Director of the BespokeGun arms manufacturer Yaroslav Tabolsky told Sputnik on Friday.“Today we are providing our snipers with the Raptor rifles fitted with the .338 Lapua Magnum [LM] cartridge. The snipers would be deployed to the frontline in the immediate future,” he said.This adds to the “unprecedented accuracy of the Raptor rifles,” the BespokeGun head underscored.The Raptor Tactical .338 LM is a high-precision rifle capable of effectively hitting targets at a range of up to 1,850 meters (1.1 miles).The 7.1 kg rifle’s firing accuracy is between 0.3 and 0.1 minute of angle, which means that a marksman can shoot twice and actually hit the same point.
A new batch of state-of-the-art Russian-made Raptor sniper rifles has been delivered to the troops stationed in the special operation zone
, General Director of the BespokeGun arms manufacturer Yaroslav Tabolsky told Sputnik on Friday.
“Today we are providing our snipers with the Raptor rifles fitted with the .338 Lapua Magnum [LM] cartridge. The snipers would be deployed to the frontline in the immediate future,” he said.
Tabolsky touted the Raptor as a whole complex of a rifle itself, as well as ammunition, tuning, and sights, which he said is assembled in line with the personal requirements of a sniper.
This adds to the “unprecedented accuracy of the Raptor rifles,” the BespokeGun head underscored.
The Raptor Tactical .338 LM is a high-precision rifle capable of effectively hitting targets at a range of up to 1,850 meters (1.1 miles).
The 7.1 kg rifle’s firing accuracy is between 0.3 and 0.1 minute of angle, which means that a marksman can shoot twice and actually hit the same point.