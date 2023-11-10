https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/trump-rally-overshadows-republican-debate-1114852114.html

Trump Rally Overshadows Republican Debate

Trump Rally Overshadows Republican Debate

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several current events, including the latest GOP debate in Miami, Florida.

In the first hour, independent journalist & author Dan Lazare joined The Final Countdown to examine the latest GOP debate, including Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley engaging in heated arguments that contained some harsh insults from both sides.Then, CEO of Larrea Wealth Management and finance expert Aquiles Larrea shares his perspective on major US banks that are sitting on $650 billion of unrealized losses due to the drop in value of Treasury-issued bonds. Bank of America says that their treasury and mortgage securities unrealized losses have gone up in Q3 to about $132 billion - up from 106. Citibank did not disclose Q3 yet, but they were $24 billion at the end of Q2. JPMorgan Chase has unrealized losses of about 40 billion as of Q3. So what happens next? The second hour begins with journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrilo, discussing the ongoing Israeli-Gaza conflict, the US diplomats of various ranks finally stirred and began to make efforts for some kind of a ceasefire or "humanitarian pause" in Gaza.The show closes with former CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou discussing the case of the Brian Jeffrey Raymond, ex-CIA agent that pleaded guilty to sexually abusing and filming unconscious naked women in multiple places around the world.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

