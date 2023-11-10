https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/watch-russian-howitzer-unleash-its-firepower-in-special-op-1114860385.html
Watch Russian Howitzer Unleash Its Firepower in Special Op
Watch Russian Howitzer Unleash Its Firepower in Special Op
Howitzers are a type of artillery weapons that fall between cannon and mortar, being able to conduct both high-angle and low-angle fire at long range and playing pivotal role in artillery formations.
2023-11-10T08:47+0000
2023-11-10T08:47+0000
2023-11-10T08:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
d-30
howitzers
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114860153_23:0:1317:728_1920x0_80_0_0_c6419c183552fd8db0f11a85b5cfec52.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage that shows a 122-mm howitzer D-30 unit in action in the Kupyansk direction of the special military operation zone. The troops use highly explosive fragmentation shells, which disperse shards across the area, effectively eliminating enemy manpower. The servicemen execute firing from concealed positions, utilizing reconnaissance drones to aid in target adjustment.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114860153_185:0:1156:728_1920x0_80_0_0_87eac1f702538f97ec292ef6fbecd9de.png
Combat work of Russian crews of 122-mm howitzers D-30 artillery units
Combat work of Russian crews of 122-mm howitzers D-30 artillery units
2023-11-10T08:47+0000
true
PT0M22S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian artillery, russian howitzer, d-30 howitzer
special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian artillery, russian howitzer, d-30 howitzer
Watch Russian Howitzer Unleash Its Firepower in Special Op
Howitzers are artillery weapons that bridge the gap between cannons and mortars. They are capable of conducting both high-angle and low-angle fire over long distances, playing a pivotal role in artillery formations.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage that shows a 122-mm howitzer D-30 unit in action in the Kupyansk direction of the special military operation zone.
The troops use highly explosive fragmentation shells, which disperse shards across the area, effectively eliminating enemy manpower.
The servicemen execute firing from concealed positions, utilizing reconnaissance drones to aid in target adjustment.