https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/watch-russian-howitzer-unleash-its-firepower-in-special-op-1114860385.html

Watch Russian Howitzer Unleash Its Firepower in Special Op

Watch Russian Howitzer Unleash Its Firepower in Special Op

Howitzers are a type of artillery weapons that fall between cannon and mortar, being able to conduct both high-angle and low-angle fire at long range and playing pivotal role in artillery formations.

2023-11-10T08:47+0000

2023-11-10T08:47+0000

2023-11-10T08:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

d-30

howitzers

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114860153_23:0:1317:728_1920x0_80_0_0_c6419c183552fd8db0f11a85b5cfec52.png

The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage that shows a 122-mm howitzer D-30 unit in action in the Kupyansk direction of the special military operation zone. The troops use highly explosive fragmentation shells, which disperse shards across the area, effectively eliminating enemy manpower. The servicemen execute firing from concealed positions, utilizing reconnaissance drones to aid in target adjustment.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Combat work of Russian crews of 122-mm howitzers D-30 artillery units Combat work of Russian crews of 122-mm howitzers D-30 artillery units 2023-11-10T08:47+0000 true PT0M22S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian artillery, russian howitzer, d-30 howitzer