Watch Russian Howitzer Unleash Its Firepower in Special Op

- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Howitzers are a type of artillery weapons that fall between cannon and mortar, being able to conduct both high-angle and low-angle fire at long range and playing pivotal role in artillery formations.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage that shows a 122-mm howitzer D-30 unit in action in the Kupyansk direction of the special military operation zone. The troops use highly explosive fragmentation shells, which disperse shards across the area, effectively eliminating enemy manpower. The servicemen execute firing from concealed positions, utilizing reconnaissance drones to aid in target adjustment.
Howitzers are artillery weapons that bridge the gap between cannons and mortars. They are capable of conducting both high-angle and low-angle fire over long distances, playing a pivotal role in artillery formations.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage that shows a 122-mm howitzer D-30 unit in action in the Kupyansk direction of the special military operation zone.
The troops use highly explosive fragmentation shells, which disperse shards across the area, effectively eliminating enemy manpower.
The servicemen execute firing from concealed positions, utilizing reconnaissance drones to aid in target adjustment.
Заголовок открываемого материала