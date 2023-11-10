https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/yellen-us-china-agreed-in-candid-meet-that-in-depth-talks-crucial---especially-on-disputes-1114878686.html

Yellen: US, China Agreed in 'Candid' Meet That In-Depth Talks Crucial - Especially on Disputes

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that during her meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng both sides agreed that in-depth talks between the United States and China are important, especially on disagreements.

"During our discussions, we agreed that in-depth and frank discussions matter, particularly when we disagree, and I emphasized that the current uncertain global landscape makes it particularly crucial that we maintain resilient lines of communication going forward," Yellen said during remarks in San Francisco following end of the two-day meetings. Yellen said her meeting with He laid important ground work ahead of the meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, adding that during recent talks with her counterpart she raised US concerns about China's trade practices.Beijing imposed restrictions on the export of graphite, a key battery metal, last month shortly after implementing controls on gallium, critical to the production of microchips. Beijing's measures came in retaliation for US trade restrictions targeting Chinese technology.Yellen further stated that she accepted an invitation from Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to visit China next year. "Vice Premier He also told me that he welcomes a return visit by me to China, and I look forward to traveling there next year," she said.The treasury secretary went on to note that there was an indication during meetings with Chinese officials this week that Beijing does intend to provide more market access to US companies over time.

