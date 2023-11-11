https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/australia-investigating-cybersecurity-incident-affecting-maritime-ports-1114890731.html
Australia Investigating Cybersecurity Incident Affecting Maritime Ports
Australia Investigating Cybersecurity Incident Affecting Maritime Ports
The Australian authorities are investigating and responding to a massive cybersecurity incident that has interrupted the operation of maritime ports in the country, Australian National Cyber Security Coordinator Air Marshal Darren Goldie said on Saturday.
2023-11-11T16:05+0000
2023-11-11T16:05+0000
2023-11-11T16:05+0000
world
australia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102411/25/1024112501_0:638:4434:3132_1920x0_80_0_0_7808c97fdb34de833f1a4986a337af40.jpg
"The Australian Government is responding to a nationally significant cyber incident impacting a number of maritime port facilities operated by DP World Australia. Today, I co-chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Mechanism, together with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to consider and address impacts arising from the cyber incident," Goldie said on X. DP World Australia has limited access to its port operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle as part of the investigation, he said, adding that disruptions might continue for several days and would affect the movement of goods in and out of the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/air-force-head-becomes-australias-first-sybersecurity-shief-as-intrusions-spike-1111412166.html
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102411/25/1024112501_50:0:4226:3132_1920x0_80_0_0_7283b5b51435e75e1dff681dba019036.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
australia, australian maritime ports, cybersecurity, australian national cyber security coordinator air marshal darren goldie
australia, australian maritime ports, cybersecurity, australian national cyber security coordinator air marshal darren goldie
Australia Investigating Cybersecurity Incident Affecting Maritime Ports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian authorities are investigating and responding to a massive cybersecurity incident that has interrupted the operation of maritime ports in the country, Australian National Cyber Security Coordinator Air Marshal Darren Goldie said on Saturday.
"The Australian Government is responding to a nationally significant cyber incident impacting a number of maritime port facilities operated by DP World Australia. Today, I co-chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Mechanism, together with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to consider and address impacts arising from the cyber incident," Goldie said on X.
DP World Australia has limited access to its port operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle as part of the investigation, he said, adding that disruptions might continue for several days and would affect the movement of goods in and out of the country.