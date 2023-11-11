International
WATCH LIVE: Pro-Palestine Protests in Paris
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/australia-investigating-cybersecurity-incident-affecting-maritime-ports-1114890731.html
Australia Investigating Cybersecurity Incident Affecting Maritime Ports
Australia Investigating Cybersecurity Incident Affecting Maritime Ports
The Australian authorities are investigating and responding to a massive cybersecurity incident that has interrupted the operation of maritime ports in the country, Australian National Cyber Security Coordinator Air Marshal Darren Goldie said on Saturday.
2023-11-11T16:05+0000
2023-11-11T16:05+0000
world
australia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102411/25/1024112501_0:638:4434:3132_1920x0_80_0_0_7808c97fdb34de833f1a4986a337af40.jpg
"The Australian Government is responding to a nationally significant cyber incident impacting a number of maritime port facilities operated by DP World Australia. Today, I co-chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Mechanism, together with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to consider and address impacts arising from the cyber incident," Goldie said on X. DP World Australia has limited access to its port operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle as part of the investigation, he said, adding that disruptions might continue for several days and would affect the movement of goods in and out of the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/air-force-head-becomes-australias-first-sybersecurity-shief-as-intrusions-spike-1111412166.html
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102411/25/1024112501_50:0:4226:3132_1920x0_80_0_0_7283b5b51435e75e1dff681dba019036.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australia, australian maritime ports, cybersecurity, australian national cyber security coordinator air marshal darren goldie
australia, australian maritime ports, cybersecurity, australian national cyber security coordinator air marshal darren goldie

Australia Investigating Cybersecurity Incident Affecting Maritime Ports

16:05 GMT 11.11.2023
© AP Photo / Rob GriffithIn this photo taken Friday, July 8, 2011, smoke bellows from a chimney stack at BlueScope Steel's steelworks at Port Kembla, south of Sydney, Australia
In this photo taken Friday, July 8, 2011, smoke bellows from a chimney stack at BlueScope Steel's steelworks at Port Kembla, south of Sydney, Australia - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2023
© AP Photo / Rob Griffith
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian authorities are investigating and responding to a massive cybersecurity incident that has interrupted the operation of maritime ports in the country, Australian National Cyber Security Coordinator Air Marshal Darren Goldie said on Saturday.
"The Australian Government is responding to a nationally significant cyber incident impacting a number of maritime port facilities operated by DP World Australia. Today, I co-chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Mechanism, together with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to consider and address impacts arising from the cyber incident," Goldie said on X.
Cyber space - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2023
World
Air Force Head Becomes Australia's First Сybersecurity Сhief As Intrusions Spike
23 June, 07:30 GMT
DP World Australia has limited access to its port operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle as part of the investigation, he said, adding that disruptions might continue for several days and would affect the movement of goods in and out of the country.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала