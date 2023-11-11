https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/australia-investigating-cybersecurity-incident-affecting-maritime-ports-1114890731.html

Australia Investigating Cybersecurity Incident Affecting Maritime Ports

Australia Investigating Cybersecurity Incident Affecting Maritime Ports

The Australian authorities are investigating and responding to a massive cybersecurity incident that has interrupted the operation of maritime ports in the country, Australian National Cyber Security Coordinator Air Marshal Darren Goldie said on Saturday.

"The Australian Government is responding to a nationally significant cyber incident impacting a number of maritime port facilities operated by DP World Australia. Today, I co-chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Mechanism, together with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to consider and address impacts arising from the cyber incident," Goldie said on X. DP World Australia has limited access to its port operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle as part of the investigation, he said, adding that disruptions might continue for several days and would affect the movement of goods in and out of the country.

