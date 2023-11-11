China Expresses Concern Over US Pressure on Chinese Companies – State Council

International
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng expressed concern over the United States restricting Chinese companies and demanded actions taken by Washington to address this matter during the talks with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the State Council of the People's Republic of China said on Saturday.
On Friday, the Treasury Department said that Janet Yellen and He Lifeng had "candid, direct and productive" discussions on the US-China economic relationship. "The Chinese side unequivocally raised concerns over U.S. restrictions against China on two-way investment, sanctions on and suppression of Chinese enterprises, export controls against China, and extra tariffs, and demanded earnest action from the U.S. side to address China's concerns," the State Council of China said in a statement. The two officials agreed that the both countries did not "seek to decouple their economies" and welcomed the development of healthy economic relations between China and the United States, the State Council added. The talks were held ahead of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 15. The Chinese president will visit the United States from November 14-17 to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
08:59 GMT 11.11.2023
© Xinhua/Zhou HuaThis photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows the Nanning International Conference and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning.
This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows the Nanning International Conference and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit was held on Sunday in Nanning. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2023
© Xinhua/Zhou Hua
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng expressed concern over the United States restricting Chinese companies and demanded actions taken by Washington to address this matter during the talks with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the State Council of the People's Republic of China said on Saturday.
On Friday, the Treasury Department said that Janet Yellen and He Lifeng had "candid, direct and productive" discussions on the US-China economic relationship.
"The Chinese side unequivocally raised concerns over U.S. restrictions against China on two-way investment, sanctions on and suppression of Chinese enterprises, export controls against China, and extra tariffs, and demanded earnest action from the U.S. side to address China's concerns," the State Council of China said in a statement.
The two officials agreed that the both countries did not "seek to decouple their economies" and welcomed the development of healthy economic relations between China and the United States, the State Council added.
The talks were held ahead of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 15. The Chinese president will visit the United States from November 14-17 to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
