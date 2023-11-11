https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/cia-director-meets-head-of-mossad-in-qatar-1114872739.html
CIA Director Meets Head of Mossad in Qatar
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamal Thomas and Malik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the head of the CIA and his Israeli counterpart meeting in Qatar.
In the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier spoke with Fault Lines about the latest coming out of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as the IDF pressed deeper into Gaza.In the second hour, former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss Donald Trump’s ongoing civil trial, as he and his company are accused of overstating their wealth.Later in the second hour, President of the Institute for Liberty and Founder of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement Andrew Langer spoke to Fault Lines about the DOJ busting “high end” brothels in the DMV area with a selective clientele, including politicians and tech business leaders.In the third hour, political commentator and President of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews joined the show to discuss the meeting between CIA Director William Burns, the head of Israel's Mossad and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani to discuss the release of hostages held by Hamas.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2023
Jamarl Thomas
Jamarl Thomas
News
en_EN
Jamarl Thomas
04:03 GMT 11.11.2023 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 11.11.2023)
In the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier spoke with Fault Lines about the latest coming out of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as the IDF pressed deeper into Gaza.
In the second hour, former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss Donald Trump’s ongoing civil trial, as he and his company are accused of overstating their wealth.
Later in the second hour, President of the Institute for Liberty and Founder of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement Andrew Langer spoke to Fault Lines about the DOJ busting “high end” brothels in the DMV area with a selective clientele, including politicians and tech business leaders.
In the third hour, political commentator and President of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews joined the show to discuss the meeting between CIA Director William Burns, the head of Israel's Mossad and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani to discuss the release of hostages held by Hamas.
