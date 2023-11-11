https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/earthquake-rattles-california-ahead-of-apec-summit-1114884435.html
Earthquake Rattles California Ahead of APEC Summit
Earthquake Rattles California Ahead of APEC Summit
San Francisco is preparing to host a number of world leaders and dignitaries for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC) on November 11-17.
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck northern California on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) has said.Seismometers recorded a series of minor tremors at 03.15 UTC. The epicenter was located 167 km southwest of the city of Ferndale (CA). The quake itself happened at a depth of 8 km. According to the USGS general classification, it was categorized as shallow (shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep).There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.San Francisco is preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC), featuring a number of world leaders and high-ranking officials. The summit is taking place on November 11-17 under the theme of “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All.”
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck northern California on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) has said.
Seismometers recorded a series of minor tremors at 03.15 UTC. The epicenter was located 167 km southwest of the city of Ferndale (CA). The quake itself happened at a depth of 8 km. According to the USGS general classification, it was categorized as shallow (shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep).
There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
San Francisco is preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC), featuring a number of world leaders and high-ranking officials. The summit is taking place on November 11-17 under the theme of “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All.”