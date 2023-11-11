https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/earthquake-rattles-california-ahead-of-apec-summit-1114884435.html

Earthquake Rattles California Ahead of APEC Summit

Earthquake Rattles California Ahead of APEC Summit

San Francisco is preparing to host a number of world leaders and dignitaries for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC) on November 11-17.

2023-11-11T11:03+0000

2023-11-11T11:03+0000

2023-11-11T11:03+0000

us

northern california

san francisco

us geological survey (usgs)

united states geological survey

apec

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114780516_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06dfa19d00f1eb6e4f0db4ef45bb68ac.jpg

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck northern California on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) has said.Seismometers recorded a series of minor tremors at 03.15 UTC. The epicenter was located 167 km southwest of the city of Ferndale (CA). The quake itself happened at a depth of 8 km. According to the USGS general classification, it was categorized as shallow (shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep).There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.San Francisco is preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC), featuring a number of world leaders and high-ranking officials. The summit is taking place on November 11-17 under the theme of “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All.”

northern california

san francisco

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

san francisco, california, earthquake, magnitude, usgs, us geological survey, ferndale, quake, casualties, damage, asia-pacific economic cooperation summit, apec, summit