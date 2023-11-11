International
WATCH LIVE: Pro-Palestine Protests in Berlin and Paris
EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Russia's Defeat in Ukraine Conflict 'Not Expected in Near Future'
The European Union is currently dealing with many problems, including the Ukraine conflict where Russia's defeat is "not expected in the near future," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.
"We are facing many problems. Europe is dealing with a double challenge. Firstly, it is Ukraine where Russia's defeat is not expected in the near future," Borrell said in his video address to the congress of the Party of European Socialists. Despite this fact, the EU should keep supporting Kiev since assistance provided to it by the United States is "highly likely to decrease," he added. The second serious challenge faced by Europe is the current crisis in the Middle East, the top EU diplomat said, adding that it had resulted from the "political and moral failure of the international community." Western allies began providing financial assistance to Kiev and pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022, with the amount of money allocated for financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine exceeding $150 billion.
EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Russia's Defeat in Ukraine Conflict 'Not Expected in Near Future'

15:50 GMT 11.11.2023
A Russian serviceman prepares to fire a grenade launcher during an intensive training of scouts of the "Yug" group of forces at a training ground, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union is currently dealing with many problems, including the Ukraine conflict where Russia's defeat is "not expected in the near future," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.
"We are facing many problems. Europe is dealing with a double challenge. Firstly, it is Ukraine where Russia's defeat is not expected in the near future," Borrell said in his video address to the congress of the Party of European Socialists.
Despite this fact, the EU should keep supporting Kiev since assistance provided to it by the United States is "highly likely to decrease," he added.
The second serious challenge faced by Europe is the current crisis in the Middle East, the top EU diplomat said, adding that it had resulted from the "political and moral failure of the international community."
Western allies began providing financial assistance to Kiev and pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022, with the amount of money allocated for financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine exceeding $150 billion.
