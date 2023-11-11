https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/google-paid-26-billion-to-become-your-phones-main-search-engine-1114875172.html

Google Paid $26 Billion to Become Your Phone's Main Search Engine

Google Paid $26 Billion to Become Your Phone's Main Search Engine

On this episode of Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a multitude of topics from around the world, including a new revelation about Google's attempt to maintain its hold over the search engine industry.

Nebojsa Malic - Journalist and Geopolitical AnalystProfessor Francis Boyle - International Law Professor at the University of Illinois College of LawRay McGovern - Activist and LecturerIn the first half hour, Final Countdown spoke to journalist and geopolitical analyst Nebojsa Malic about the antitrust case against Google and the new revelation about its $26 billion payments to become the default search engine for the top cellular phone companies.In the latter part of the hour, Ted and Angie discussed the discovery of high-end brothels in northern Virginia and Boston that were frequented by politicians, tech leaders and military officials.In the last hour, Final Countdown spoke to International Law Professor at the University of Illinois College of Law Francis Boyle about the latest from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as the Israeli Defense Forces continue their military operation inside of Gaza.To conclude the show, the hosts spoke to activist, military veteran and former CIA analyst Ray McGovern about the CIA Director visiting Qatar to meet with his Mossad counterpart and the Emir of Qatar.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

