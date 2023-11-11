https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/hachiko-turns-100-japan-celebrates-beloved-dogs-birthday--1114889551.html

Hachiko Turns 100: Japan Celebrates Beloved Dog’s Birthday

More than just a mere pet, Hachiko became a symbol of loyalty and devotion as he faithfully waited for his owner’s return for years even after the latter's death. Over this weekend, Japanese authorities will pay special tribute to one of the country’s most recognizable symbols.

Hachiko, or Hachi for short, the Akita dog was born in Odate, Japan’s Akita prefecture on November 10, 1923. Shortly after, the 'good boy' was adopted by Professor Hidesaburo Ueno at the Tokyo Imperial University, now the University of Tokyo. The two developed a strong bond, and when Hachi grew up, he started seeing off his master in the morning and meeting him on his way back home in the evening.Unfortunately, the duo’s time together was cut tragically short. In 1925, Prof. Ueno left for work and did not come back – he died unexpectedly during a faculty meeting. Since Hachi was oblivious to his death, he kept showing up to the Shibuya Station twice a day in the hope of seeing his owner.In 1932, Japanese daily newspaper Asahi Shimbun published a dedicated article. This story caused a profound emotional response from people all over the country. Just two years later, locals donated enough money to install a Hachiko memorial statue, with Hachi in attendance at the opening ceremony. In 1935, the dog died near Shibuya.Since then, the Hachiko monument has become a popular meeting place in Tokyo, despite the fact that its modest size makes it difficult to spot in a crowd. The monument is not just a meeting place, but also one of the city’s most famous attractions. If you want a picture with Hachi, chances are you will have to get in line to take it.This year marks the 100th birthday of the legendary dog. In honor of this occasion, Japanese authorities have decided to hold festivities in two sites with ties to Hachiko - at the Shibuya Station in downtown Tokyo and in Odate city in the Akita prefecture.Though the dog was born on November 10, the local administration chose to push the celebrations over to the weekend to give people a chance to pay homage to one of Japan’s most prominent symbols. To this day, Hachiko is held up in Japanese culture as an example of unwavering loyalty and fidelity.Odate will host two-day celebrations. The Shibuya Station, where Hachiko patiently waited for his beloved owner, will sell special limited edition tickets featuring the dog. Besides, prior to Hachi’s birthday, Japanese authorities set up a pavilion dedicated to him and the district of Shibuya.The site features multiple panels with heartfelt sayings like "You loved only one person, but you are loved by everyone", "Hachiko was born a century ago, but you’re still with us”, and "You weren't meant to meet the one you loved, but thanks to you, we can".

