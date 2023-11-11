https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/jill-stein-enters-2024-race-biden-says-no-to-ceasefire-and-govt-shutdown-deadline-approaches-1114878579.html

Jill Stein Enters 2024 Race, Biden Says No to Ceasefire, and Gov't Shutdown Deadline Approaches

Jill Stein Enters 2024 Race, Biden Says No to Ceasefire, and Gov't Shutdown Deadline Approaches

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Joe Biden refusing a ceasefire in Gaza, and Netanyahu unveils long-term plans for Gaza.

2023-11-11T04:02+0000

2023-11-11T04:02+0000

2023-11-11T10:16+0000

the backstory

radio

abortion

cia

gaza

ohio

gop

croatia

world war ii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114878420_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_127d06ce33bac584a17b5621fa79479b.png

Jill Stein Enters 2024 Race, Biden Says No to Ceasefire, and Govt Shut Down Deadline Approaches On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Joe Biden refusing a cease-fire in Gaza, and Netanyahu unveils long-term plans for Gaza.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with comedian and activist Randy Credico about Jill Stein representing the Green Party in the 2024 election, RFK Jr. will suck votes from both parties, and Biden presidency has been an ultra pro-war administration. Randy discussed how Jill Stein will perform on the debate stage and RFK Jr is controlled by the AIPAC.Rachel spoke with author of The Grand Deception & hedge fund manager Alex Krainer about a report of over two hundred Stars of David painted across Paris, the West versus East power struggle, and how much anti-Semitism has risen in the West. Alex talked about a small rise in anti-Semitism in the West and how governments are using this small rise, to create legislation to criminalize criticism against Israel.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with speaker, writer, author, and human rights attorney Jonathan Kuttab about the 'modern-day genocide' we are witnessing, college campuses crack down on pro-Palestine rallies, and President Macron calls for Israel to stop killing babies and mothers. Jonathan explained the power and influence Zionism has over America and Israel targeting hospitals in Gaza. Rachel spoke with independent journalist and author Daniel Lazare about the government shutdown deadline, we are unlikely to see a successful spending bill in Congress, and Governor Andrew Beshear wins on anti-abortion. Daniel discussed how the Republicans gave Democrats easy wins in the 2023 elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza

ohio

croatia

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

jill stein enters 2024 race, joe biden, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, gaza strip, ceasefire in gaza strip, us government shutdown deadline