Political Crisis in Israel, Panama Mining, Manchin 2024?

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin says he won’t run for reelection, and more Americans adopt the paycheck-to-paycheck “lifestyle.”

Independent journalist, researcher, and author Nicolas Davies joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss the political capital of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as war hysteria in Israeli wanes, rising pressure from all sides of Netanyahu to commit to a ceasefire in Gaza, concerns from the United Nations about Israeli military actions in Gaza, disproportionate death tolls of civilians between Israelis and Palestinians during this latest war, and the Palestinian Authority promoting seemingly untenable solutions to the situation in Gaza.Canadian author and activist Yves Engler discusses the murder of two protesters in Panama attempting to block the expansion of a copper mine, why centuries of mining hasn’t made Panamanians rich, and Canada’s role in neocolonial mineral exploitation.Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses strange new physical and psychic wounds among US military gun crews, the overlap between physical and moral injury, why US media can’t speak honestly about civilian casualties in war, attempts by the Biden administration to conceal already opaque arms deals with Israel, the implications of Israel’s request of so-called “switchblade kamikaze drones,” and what to expect from a potential meeting next week between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses Manchin signaling a possible No Labels Party run, how the 2024 race is shaping up outside of the typical two-party barriers, the Covenant school shooter’s supposed “manifesto” that was leaked this week, and the limitations of a settlement by JPMorgan with the victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.The Misfits also discuss former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s trip to Israel and updates on the upcoming runoff presidential election in Argentina.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

