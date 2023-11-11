https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/russia-repels-six-attacks-in-donetsk-direction-1114881219.html

Russia Repels Six Attacks in Donetsk Direction



Russia has repelled six attacks by the Kiev regime in the Donetsk direction, Ukraine's casualties amounted up to 185 servicemen, Vadim Astafyev, a spokesman for Russia's South group of troops, told Sputnik.

“In the Donetsk direction, units of the South group of troops, supported by aircraft and artillery fire, repelled six attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Razdolovka, Nikolayevka and Kleshcheyevka. Overall, up to 185 servicemen were killed and wounded in this direction. Five pickup trucks and an enemy KAMAZ truck were destroyed," Astafyev said.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June and was largely described as a failure despite Western equipment, including Leopard tanks. In October Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt had failed, with Ukraine losing over 90,000 troops.

