Despite the visible improvements, the predicament of the homeless population persists, underscoring the intricate challenges confronting the city.

Amid the looming arrival of Economic Leaders Week and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit scheduled from November 11 to 17, 2023, San Francisco is bustling with last-minute preparations, with construction at the event site still underway, all while addressing the persistent issue of homelessness, Sputnik Correspondent reports.Despite the visible improvements, the predicament of the homeless population persists, underscoring the intricate challenges confronting the city. Furthermore, Mayor London Breed expressed that the $20 million raised would cover expenses for events at Moscone Center, staffing, food, catering, and other essential requirements needed to fulfill the hosting responsibilities. Next week, SF is set to host APEC summit in San Francisco with the theme "Building a Future of Sustainability and Resilience for Everyone." Since its inception in 1989, APEC has been a crucial platform for the U.S. to promote equitable trade, investment, and sustainable growth in the increasingly interconnected Asia-Pacific region. According to Wisevoter Advocacy Group, California is recognized for having the largest homeless population in the US. The homelessness rate in the state stems from its large population, high city living costs, significant poverty, and lack of affordable housing.

