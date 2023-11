https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/watch-new-russian-transport-aircraft-land-on-rough-airstrip-1114887405.html

Watch New Russian Transport Aircraft Land on Rough Airstrip

Watch New Russian Transport Aircraft Land on Rough Airstrip

Sporting more powerful engines than its predecessor’s, Il-76MD-90A is designed for airlifting, as well as airdropping, both cargo and personnel.

2023-11-11T14:23+0000

2023-11-11T14:23+0000

2023-11-11T14:23+0000

russia

ilyushin il-76

il-76md-90a

aircraft

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101846/16/1018461654_0:187:2976:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_c1dbe1faca59cb9968ff7073a67745c0.jpg

A new Russian airlifter, the Il-76MD-90A, has successfully performed a test flight that involved takeoff and landing on an unpaved runway.Sporting more powerful engines than its predecessor’s, the aircraft is designed for airlifting, as well as airdropping, both cargo and personnel.Il-76MD-90A’s improved landing gear allows it to land on and take off from unpaved airstrips in various climate zones.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

il-76md-90a, russian airlifter, russian transport aircraft