Watch Russian Artillery Hammer Ukrainian Positions

Watch Russian Artillery Hammer Ukrainian Positions

Artillery plays pivotal role in special military operation, substantially weakening the adversary without direct contact.

2023-11-11T12:28+0000

2023-11-11T12:28+0000

2023-11-11T12:28+0000

Sputnik obtained footage that shows the combat work of Russian artillery in conjunction with drones. Artillery and drone operators work as one, unleashing fire on Ukrainian positions around Kupyansk.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in June and this move was largely described as unsuccessful - even by most hawkish Kiev supporters in the West. The US and European military equipment proved to be no match for stalwart Russian defenses. In October, President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, adding that Kiev lost over 90,000 troops.

