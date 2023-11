https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopters-lay-waste-to-ukrainian-positions-at-night-1114882373.html

Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Lay Waste to Ukrainian Positions at Night

Russia's Ka-52 reconnaissance assault helicopters reign skies in special military operation zone, using various munitions to obliterate targets.

2023-11-11T08:09+0000

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Ka-52 helicopters attacking Ukrainian positions after nightfall. In the course of the operation, the pilots used guided and unguided missiles at extremely low altitudes. As a result, Ukrainian positions and military equipment were destroyed by precise strikes. The Ka-52 attack helicopter, also known as the Alligator, is designed for battlefield reconnaissance and coordination of air strikes. However, this helicopter is also capable of hammering fortified positions and destroying enemy tanks with armor-piercing projectiles.

