Weekly News Wrap Up; Hillary Clinton Speaks Out on Israel; Trump Polling Ahead of Biden

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is arguing that both Israel and Palestine need new leadership.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Third party candidates are presenting a threat to the system in 2024. Dr. Tauheed says the current job situation includes a lot of part-time jobs, which means lower income. He says that will affect the outcome of the election.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. A bipartisan Congressional letter has emerged that argues for the freedom of Julian Assange. Caleb Maupin says this points out the contradiction of the US image being a bastion of freedom. He sees this as a blatant threat against those who choose the path of dissent.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday in California. KJ Noh says that the Chinese waited until the last minute, meaning there were many negotiations. The US agreed to several things in Bali but has not kept its promises.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss this week's essential news stories. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is arguing that both Israel and Palestine need new leadership. Our guests argue that Hamas was legally voted into power. Also, they say it is refreshing that a Bipartisan letter supporting Julinan Assange has gone to the President.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, discuss this week's important news stories. Dr. Jill Stein has declared that she is running for President in 2024. Our guests say it is a positive development because we must continue challenging the duopoly. Also, the Green Party has the apparatus to get her on the ballot in most states.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

