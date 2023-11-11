https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/what-could-israels-security-control-over-gaza-look-like-1114888906.html

What Could Israel’s Security Control Over Gaza Look Like?

What Could Israel’s Security Control Over Gaza Look Like?

Maintaining security in the Gaza Strip is an important issue that cannot be Israel’s responsibility only, Avi Melamed, independent Middle East strategic intelligence analyst, told Sputnik.

2023-11-11T15:01+0000

2023-11-11T15:01+0000

2023-11-11T15:01+0000

world

israel

saudi arabia

jordan

united arab emirates

gaza strip

control

security

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0b/1114888581_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_277f80eaf9d628b9e8615a947b990990.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged there will be total Israeli security control over the Gaza Strip after Hamas is wiped out. He said that the security measures will include full-scale demilitarization so that there can be no threat to Israeli citizens from Gaza anymore.Netanyahu added that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) "will continue to hold the Gaza Strip even after the war because the Jewish state will not rely on international forces" in terms of providing security in the Palestinian enclave.Still, "what we may see [in Gaza] is some sort of a regional framework, which will include major Arab states like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Egypt," Avi Melamed argued.He suggested that Israel will be focused on "the whole issue of security," with the IDF continuing to "diminish Hamas and Islamic Jihad military capacities and to make sure they will not be able to regroup themselves and rebuild the infrastructure."When asked who will take care of the civilians who need help within Gaza, Melamed said that the issue "has to be addressed regionally and internationally," because "it's not Israel's responsibility" alone.On Israel’s security measures, the analyst said that they should be aimed at preventing Hamas from continuing to be "a player that could dictate its agenda in the region as well as with respect to the Israelis and the Palestinians." According to Melamed, the security measures should include "restrictions" to defend Gaza civilians and “make sure that they will not get harmed."Touching upon steps to tackle Hamas, Melamed said that "it has to be done in different ways through exerting military pressure, as well as suffocating Hamas' economic capacities, and pursuing the group’s militants and commanders in many other ways."He spoke as the latest escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, which occurred after the October 7 surprise large-scale Hamas attack on the Jewish state from Gaza, shows no signs of coming to a halt. More than 11,000 Palestinians have already been killed in the Israeli retaliation bombardment of Gaza, according to the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry. Israel’s death toll stands at about 1,600, per official figures provided by Tel Aviv.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/how-netanyahu-strengthened-hamas-to-discredit-palestinian-cause-1114586501.html

israel

saudi arabia

jordan

united arab emirates

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

escalation of conflict between palestine and israel, prime minister benjamin netanyahu's plans on full-fledged demilitarization of gaza, israel's security control over gaza