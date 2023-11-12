Advanced Imaging Reveals Artistic Secrets of 16th Century Hans Holbein Painting

In 1526, Holbein arrived in England and was later designated as the King's painter, earning a £30 (equivalent to £21,000 today) yearly wage during a tumultuous time in Henry VIII’s rule.

He was famous for his flattering artistic portrayal of the German Princess Anne of Cleves, which influenced Henry VIII's decision to wed her as his fourth wife, according to historians.

Holbein's artistic legacy includes portraits of three other wives of Henry VIII – Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, and Katherine Howard – and his heir, Edward VI.

Other paintings cover famous Tudor courtiers like Sir Thomas More, Thomas Howard, the 3rd Duke of Norfolk.