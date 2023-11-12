https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/five-us-service-members-killed-in-military-aircraft-crash-in-mediterranean-1114907203.html
All five service members, who were onboard a US Air Force aircraft that crashed into the Mediterranean, were killed, the US European Command (USEUCOM) said on Sunday.
On Saturday, USEUCOM said that the US military aircraft crashed in the eastern Mediterranean on November 10, while conducting training operations. "During a routine air refueling mission as part of military training, a U.S. military aircraft carrying five service members suffered a mishap and crashed into the Mediterranean Sea. All five of the service members onboard the aircraft were killed," USEUCOM said in a statement. An investigation into the crash is underway, it added.
17:18 GMT 12.11.2023 (Updated: 17:26 GMT 12.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All five service members, who were onboard a US Air Force aircraft that crashed into the Mediterranean, were killed, the US European Command (USEUCOM) said on Sunday.
On Saturday, USEUCOM said that the US military aircraft crashed in the eastern Mediterranean on November 10, while conducting training operations.
"During a routine air refueling mission as part of military training, a U.S. military aircraft carrying five service members suffered a mishap and crashed into the Mediterranean Sea. All five of the service members onboard the aircraft were killed," USEUCOM said in a statement.
An investigation into the crash is underway, it added.