Five US Service Members Killed in Military Aircraft Crash in Mediterranean

All five service members, who were onboard a US Air Force aircraft that crashed into the Mediterranean, were killed, the US European Command (USEUCOM) said on Sunday.

2023-11-12

On Saturday, USEUCOM said that the US military aircraft crashed in the eastern Mediterranean on November 10, while conducting training operations. "During a routine air refueling mission as part of military training, a U.S. military aircraft carrying five service members suffered a mishap and crashed into the Mediterranean Sea. All five of the service members onboard the aircraft were killed," USEUCOM said in a statement. An investigation into the crash is underway, it added.

