International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/germanys-scholz-says-ready-to-talk-to-putin-in-future-1114908080.html
Germany’s Scholz Says Ready to Continue Dialogue With Putin
Germany’s Scholz Says Ready to Continue Dialogue With Putin
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday he was open to holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in future.
2023-11-12T18:39+0000
2023-11-12T18:45+0000
world
vladimir putin
olaf scholz
russia
ukraine
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0c/1114907920_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_313defac683fecc05f5fd86f4157462d.jpg
"In the current situation, we should talk to him [Putin] over and over, which I did last year and which I will continue to do going forward," he said during a televised event held by German publisher Heilbronner Stimme. Scholz added that Russia was expected to withdraw troops from Ukraine before Russian-Ukrainian negotiations could begin. The chancellor suggested that Putin was not ready for such a "decisive step." Moscow has repeatedly said that it is open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognizes the territorial gains Russian forces have made since the launch of its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230225/scholz-and-macron-reportedly-tell-zelensky-to-start-considering-peace-talks-with-russia-1107803187.html
russia
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0c/1114907920_323:0:3052:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50aa083dba51fdb7d2bfb9bea1a53a8c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
olaf scholz, vladimir putin, ukrianian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian special military operation
olaf scholz, vladimir putin, ukrianian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian special military operation

Germany’s Scholz Says Ready to Continue Dialogue With Putin

18:39 GMT 12.11.2023 (Updated: 18:45 GMT 12.11.2023)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday he was open to holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in future.
"In the current situation, we should talk to him [Putin] over and over, which I did last year and which I will continue to do going forward," he said during a televised event held by German publisher Heilbronner Stimme.
France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk on the tarmac of Velizy-Villacoublay airbase as they prepare to board a flight together, en route to Brussels for a summit at EU parliament, on February 9, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2023
World
Scholz and Macron Reportedly Tell Zelensky to ‘Start Considering Peace Talks With Russia’
25 February, 14:58 GMT
Scholz added that Russia was expected to withdraw troops from Ukraine before Russian-Ukrainian negotiations could begin. The chancellor suggested that Putin was not ready for such a "decisive step."
Moscow has repeatedly said that it is open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognizes the territorial gains Russian forces have made since the launch of its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала