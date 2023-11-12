LIVE UPDATES: WHO Loses Contact With Coordinators at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

IDF Says Will Help Evacuate Children From Shifa Hospital in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will help evacuate children from Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip housing thousands of patients and displaced persons, IDF spokesperson RDML Daniel Hagari said on Saturday.

"There is no siege, I repeat there is no siege on the Shifa Hospital … We’re speaking directly and regularly with the hospital staff. The staff of the Shifa Hospital has requested that tomorrow we will help the babies in the pediatric department get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed," Hagari told a briefing.