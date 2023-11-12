LIVE UPDATES: WHO Loses Contact With Coordinators at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza
LIVE UPDATES: WHO Loses Contact With Coordinators at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza
In October, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been conducting a ground operation in the northern part of the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas militants and rescue hostages since 27 October.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the Israeli military will remain in the Gaza Strip as long as necessary. He added that Israel will not relinquish control over security in the exclave.
The Gaza Health Ministry estimates that more than 10,000 Palestinians were killed during the Israeli operation. Israeli casualties are estimated at 1,300.
Table of contents
04:52 GMT 12.11.2023
Israeli Forces Kill More Than 60 Members of Lebanese Hezbollah Movement Since Beginning of Hostilities in Gaza Strip - IDF
04:43 GMT 12.11.2023
Hundreds of South Africans Join Palestine Solidarity March at Muir Street Mosque
04:42 GMT 12.11.2023
IDF Says Will Help Evacuate Children From Shifa Hospital in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will help evacuate children from Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip housing thousands of patients and displaced persons, IDF spokesperson RDML Daniel Hagari said on Saturday.
"There is no siege, I repeat there is no siege on the Shifa Hospital … We’re speaking directly and regularly with the hospital staff. The staff of the Shifa Hospital has requested that tomorrow we will help the babies in the pediatric department get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed," Hagari told a briefing.
04:41 GMT 12.11.2023
IDF Killed About 20 Senior Hamas Members - Reports
04:40 GMT 12.11.2023
WHO Loses Contact With Coordinators at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that WHO has lost contact with its focal points at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza amid fighting near the medical facility.
Earlier, Iran's Tasnim state agency quoted local sources as saying that the Al-Shifa medical center in Gaza was without electricity and that Israeli forces were shelling the area around the hospital.