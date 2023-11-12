https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/pope-fires-conservative-us-bishop-in-rare-move-1114909641.html

Pope Fires Conservative US Bishop in Rare Move

The one-line announcement came from the supreme pontiff himself, simply saying that he had relieved Bishop Joseph Strickland of the pastoral governance of Tyler, Texas.

Strickland, 65, has been a consistent critic of Francis, specifically for the pope’s leftward bent compared to previous leaders of the Church. He has accused Francis of “undermining the deposit of faith” and heavily criticized a closed-door Vatican meeting that tackled controversial issues, including LGBTQ+ Catholics and women in the governance of the Church.While the month’s long meeting did not result in any significant changes to Catholic doctrine, Strickland was angry that the issues were being discussed at all, calling it a “travesty.”According to a statement released by Texas Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Strickland was asked to resign on Thursday, but he refused. Typically, when the Vatican would like to remove a bishop, they are asked to resign for the good of their diocese.The request for his resignation came after two Vatican officials, Bishop Dennis Sullivan of Camden, NJ and retired Bishop Emeritus Gerald Kicanas of Tuscan, Arizona, investigated Strickland and the diocese.Michael J. Matt, the editor of a traditionalist catholic newspaper, wrote on X that "This is total war. Francis is a clear and present danger not only to Catholics the world over but also to the whole world itself.”The pope has been open about his split with conservative American Catholics, he once called such attacks an “honor.” More recently, in August, he said that there is a “very strong, organized, reactionary attitude” among conservative Catholics.Strickland’s post will be temporarily filled by Austin, Texas Bishop Joe Vásquez, who said he plans to travel to Tyler in the coming weeks and will be available to help the diocese.

