Super-Agers' Secrets to Longevity Identified in New Research

A study of centenarians' secret to longevity has been linked to several predominant attributes. These life choices underscore approaches to nurturing a healthy aging process.

A research team at the University of Madrid has named specific personality traits common among longlivers, with their results detailed in the Journal of Happiness Studies.The study involved around 14,000 participants aged between 100 and 107 years. The researchers evaluated personality traits, finding that these participants commonly exhibited 19 traits: gratitude, enthusiasm for education, activity, curiosity, high intelligence, etc.The predominant trait observed in people who reach the age of 100 is curiosity. Other attributes like humor, religious faith, cheerfulness, and courage ranked second in importance. Such qualities are crucial for keeping one healthy, particularly regarding mental health. Researchers plan to continue studying this remarkable age group.Examining centenarians' lifestyles highlights ways to foster a healthy advanced age. The experts emphasized the importance of nurturing curiosity, exploring different cultures, traveling, engaging in reading, and continuous intellectual activity for a higher probability of a lengthy and successful life.Earlier studies revealed that engaging in memory exercises during youth contributes to maintaining memory abilities in later years.

