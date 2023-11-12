https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/ukrainian-presidential-aide-expects-new-economic-conflicts-with-eu-countries-1114894044.html
Ukrainian Presidential Aide Expects New Economic Conflicts With EU Countries
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that Ukraine could face new economic conflicts with EU countries that defend the interests of national producers.
Podolyak noted that such conflicts are "normal" for EU countries and Kiev would have to learn to resolve them during the negotiation process.
"They will arise in Ukraine not only with Poland but with any country that, despite intra-European rules, will still try to protect its national producer," Podolyak told Ukrainian broadcaster Rada.
Polish-Ukrainian relations have deteriorated significantly in recent months over an influx of Ukrainian grain
into the European Union. Poland, alongside Slovakia and Hungary, unilaterally extended a ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports after EU-imposed curbs lapsed on September 15.
In addition, on Monday, Polish truckers blocked roads to three border crossings with Ukraine and demanded, among other things, the reintroduction of the previously abolished permit system for Ukrainian commercial carriers to enter Poland.