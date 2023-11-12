https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/watch-russian-artillerymen-hit-ukrainian-positions-with-msta-b-howitzers-1114894608.html

Watch Russian Artillerymen Hit Ukrainian Positions With Msta-B Howitzers

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian artillerymen with Msta-B howitzers hitting the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region during a special military operation.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian artillerymen with Msta-B howitzers hitting the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region during a special military operation.The Msta-B howitzer is a powerful artillery weapon used by the Russian military. It is 152mm caliber and capable of firing a variety of projectiles, including high-explosive, smoke and illumination rounds. The Msta-B has a range of up to 24 kilometers and is highly mobile, able to move quickly across all types of terrain.

