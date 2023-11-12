International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Artillerymen Hit Ukrainian Positions With Msta-B Howitzers
Watch Russian Artillerymen Hit Ukrainian Positions With Msta-B Howitzers
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian artillerymen with Msta-B howitzers hitting the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region during a special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian artillerymen with Msta-B howitzers hitting the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region during a special military operation.The Msta-B howitzer is a powerful artillery weapon used by the Russian military. It is 152mm caliber and capable of firing a variety of projectiles, including high-explosive, smoke and illumination rounds. The Msta-B has a range of up to 24 kilometers and is highly mobile, able to move quickly across all types of terrain.
Watch Russian Artillerymen Hit Ukrainian Positions With Msta-B Howitzers

05:11 GMT 12.11.2023
Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have skillfully used artillery to accomplish the tasks assigned to them.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian artillerymen with Msta-B howitzers hitting the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region during a special military operation.
The Msta-B howitzer is a powerful artillery weapon used by the Russian military. It is 152mm caliber and capable of firing a variety of projectiles, including high-explosive, smoke and illumination rounds. The Msta-B has a range of up to 24 kilometers and is highly mobile, able to move quickly across all types of terrain.
© 2023 Sputnik.
