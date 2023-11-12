https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/watch-russian-artillerymen-hit-ukrainian-positions-with-msta-b-howitzers-1114894608.html
Watch Russian Artillerymen Hit Ukrainian Positions With Msta-B Howitzers
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian artillerymen with Msta-B howitzers hitting the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region during a special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian artillerymen with Msta-B howitzers hitting the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region during a special military operation.The Msta-B howitzer is a powerful artillery weapon used by the Russian military. It is 152mm caliber and capable of firing a variety of projectiles, including high-explosive, smoke and illumination rounds. The Msta-B has a range of up to 24 kilometers and is highly mobile, able to move quickly across all types of terrain.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have skillfully used artillery to accomplish the tasks assigned to them.
