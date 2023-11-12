International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Drone Wipe Out Ukrainian Servicemen Near Zaporozhye
Watch Russian Drone Wipe Out Ukrainian Servicemen Near Zaporozhye
The Russian Defense Ministry has released the footage of Russian drone operators eliminating Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area during special operation. The video shows a Russian drone dropping a projectile on the Ukrainian soldiers in the shelter.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian drone operators eliminating Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area during the special operation. The video shows a Russian drone dropping a projectile on Ukrainian soldiers in the shelter.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying NATO-trained brigades armed with Western equipment. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukrainian casualties estimated to have exceeded 90,000.
Russian drone operators eliminate Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area
Russian drone operators eliminate Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area
Watch Russian Drone Wipe Out Ukrainian Servicemen Near Zaporozhye

11:19 GMT 12.11.2023
Ukrainian positions have been ravaged by Russian forces using unmanned aerial vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian drone operators eliminating Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area during the special operation. The video shows a Russian drone dropping a projectile on Ukrainian soldiers in the shelter.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying NATO-trained brigades armed with Western equipment. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukrainian casualties estimated to have exceeded 90,000.
