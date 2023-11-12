https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/watch-russian-drone-wipe-out-ukrainian-servicemen-near-zaporozhye-1114898850.html
Watch Russian Drone Wipe Out Ukrainian Servicemen Near Zaporozhye
Watch Russian Drone Wipe Out Ukrainian Servicemen Near Zaporozhye
The Russian Defense Ministry has released the footage of Russian drone operators eliminating Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area during special operation. The video shows a Russian drone dropping a projectile on the Ukrainian soldiers in the shelter.
2023-11-12T11:19+0000
2023-11-12T11:19+0000
2023-11-12T11:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0c/1114899390_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0c9935ba77254d66c9d7996b1c0c77f1.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian drone operators eliminating Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area during the special operation. The video shows a Russian drone dropping a projectile on Ukrainian soldiers in the shelter.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying NATO-trained brigades armed with Western equipment. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukrainian casualties estimated to have exceeded 90,000.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0c/1114899390_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66d08d78708e39ab92f144e9114067c5.jpg
Russian drone operators eliminate Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area
Russian drone operators eliminate Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area
2023-11-12T11:19+0000
true
PT0M39S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, russian drone, ukrainian servicemen
russian defense ministry, russian drone, ukrainian servicemen
Watch Russian Drone Wipe Out Ukrainian Servicemen Near Zaporozhye
Ukrainian positions have been ravaged by Russian forces using unmanned aerial vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage
of Russian drone operators eliminating Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area during the special operation. The video shows a Russian drone dropping a projectile on Ukrainian soldiers in the shelter.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying NATO-trained brigades armed with Western equipment. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukrainian casualties estimated to have exceeded 90,000.