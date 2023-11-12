https://sputnikglobe.com/20231112/watch-russian-drone-wipe-out-ukrainian-servicemen-near-zaporozhye-1114898850.html

Watch Russian Drone Wipe Out Ukrainian Servicemen Near Zaporozhye

Watch Russian Drone Wipe Out Ukrainian Servicemen Near Zaporozhye

The Russian Defense Ministry has released the footage of Russian drone operators eliminating Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area during special operation. The video shows a Russian drone dropping a projectile on the Ukrainian soldiers in the shelter.

2023-11-12T11:19+0000

2023-11-12T11:19+0000

2023-11-12T11:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0c/1114899390_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0c9935ba77254d66c9d7996b1c0c77f1.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian drone operators eliminating Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area during the special operation. The video shows a Russian drone dropping a projectile on Ukrainian soldiers in the shelter.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying NATO-trained brigades armed with Western equipment. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukrainian casualties estimated to have exceeded 90,000.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian drone operators eliminate Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area Russian drone operators eliminate Ukrainian forces in concealed positions in the Zaporozhye area 2023-11-12T11:19+0000 true PT0M39S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, russian drone, ukrainian servicemen