Watch Russian Forces Eliminate Group of Ukrainian Troops Near Klescheyevka With Guided Missile Hit
A guided missile is equipped with a guidance system to accurately control its flight path and target a specific objective. It can be controlled remotely or
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video with footage of the destruction of a group of Ukrainian militants near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic. It is noted that servicemen of the Yug Battlegroup destroyed a group of infantry from Ukraine's 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade with the precise strike of a guided missile.The Ukrainian Army has been unsuccessfully trying to carry out an offensive since June 4. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on October 30 that Kiev had lost over 90,000 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as about 600 tanks and 1,900 armored vehicles of various classes. According to the Russian defense minister, Ukraine has not achieved any tactically significant successes.
A guided missile is equipped with a guidance system to accurately control its flight path and target a specific objective. It can be controlled remotely or autonomously, and is designed to deliver a payload, such as explosives, to its intended target.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video with footage of the destruction of a group of Ukrainian militants near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic. It is noted that servicemen of the Yug Battlegroup destroyed a group of infantry from Ukraine's 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade with the precise strike of a guided missile.
The Ukrainian Army has been unsuccessfully trying to carry out an offensive since June 4. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on October 30 that Kiev had lost over 90,000 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as about 600 tanks and 1,900 armored vehicles of various classes. According to the Russian defense minister, Ukraine has not achieved any tactically significant successes.