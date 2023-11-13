International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/europes-tallest-volcano-mt-etna-erupts-spewing-fiery-lava-1114916199.html
Europe's Tallest Volcano, Mt. Etna Erupts, Spewing Fiery Lava
Europe's Tallest Volcano, Mt. Etna Erupts, Spewing Fiery Lava
Another eruption of the Etna volcano has occurred in Sicily, according to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).
2023-11-13T08:39+0000
2023-11-13T08:39+0000
beyond politics
sicily
mount etna
volcano eruption
eruption
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0d/1114916041_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_5299e30a554701693e9b110427b5d72e.jpg
The Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) has reported that the Mount Etna volcano in Sicily has once again started spewing lava and ash.The eruption occurred in the southeastern crater of the volcano, with the eruptive column reaching an estimated height of about 4,500 meters above sea level.Reports indicate that the ongoing eruption phase of Mount Etna is not disrupting operations at the airport in the Sicilian city of Catania. As Europe's tallest active volcano, Mount Etna was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in June 2013. It is worth noting that the previous volcanic eruption in Sicily in March 2017 left ten people injured.
sicily
mount etna
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0d/1114916041_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8b1d08d19312db363654ef5b4119522f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eruption of the etna volcano, italian national institute of geophysics and volcanology
eruption of the etna volcano, italian national institute of geophysics and volcanology

Europe's Tallest Volcano, Mt. Etna Erupts, Spewing Fiery Lava

08:39 GMT 13.11.2023
© AP Photo / Salvatore AllegraSmoke billows from Europe's tallest volcano, Mt. Etna, as seen from an area near the village of Sant'Alfio, north of Catania, Sicily, southern Italy, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.
Smoke billows from Europe's tallest volcano, Mt. Etna, as seen from an area near the village of Sant'Alfio, north of Catania, Sicily, southern Italy, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2023
© AP Photo / Salvatore Allegra
Subscribe
The most recent eruption of Mount Etna occurred in May 2023, resulting in towns near the volcano being blanketed with a layer of ash and the closure of Catania airport.
The Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) has reported that the Mount Etna volcano in Sicily has once again started spewing lava and ash.
The eruption occurred in the southeastern crater of the volcano, with the eruptive column reaching an estimated height of about 4,500 meters above sea level.
Reports indicate that the ongoing eruption phase of Mount Etna is not disrupting operations at the airport in the Sicilian city of Catania.
As Europe's tallest active volcano, Mount Etna was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in June 2013. It is worth noting that the previous volcanic eruption in Sicily in March 2017 left ten people injured.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала