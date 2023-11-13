https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/europes-tallest-volcano-mt-etna-erupts-spewing-fiery-lava-1114916199.html

Europe's Tallest Volcano, Mt. Etna Erupts, Spewing Fiery Lava

Europe's Tallest Volcano, Mt. Etna Erupts, Spewing Fiery Lava

Another eruption of the Etna volcano has occurred in Sicily, according to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

2023-11-13T08:39+0000

2023-11-13T08:39+0000

2023-11-13T08:39+0000

beyond politics

sicily

mount etna

volcano eruption

eruption

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0d/1114916041_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_5299e30a554701693e9b110427b5d72e.jpg

The Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) has reported that the Mount Etna volcano in Sicily has once again started spewing lava and ash.The eruption occurred in the southeastern crater of the volcano, with the eruptive column reaching an estimated height of about 4,500 meters above sea level.Reports indicate that the ongoing eruption phase of Mount Etna is not disrupting operations at the airport in the Sicilian city of Catania. As Europe's tallest active volcano, Mount Etna was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in June 2013. It is worth noting that the previous volcanic eruption in Sicily in March 2017 left ten people injured.

sicily

mount etna

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eruption of the etna volcano, italian national institute of geophysics and volcanology