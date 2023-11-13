https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/europes-tallest-volcano-mt-etna-erupts-spewing-fiery-lava-1114916199.html
Europe's Tallest Volcano, Mt. Etna Erupts, Spewing Fiery Lava
Another eruption of the Etna volcano has occurred in Sicily, according to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).
The Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) has reported that the Mount Etna volcano in Sicily has once again started spewing lava and ash.The eruption occurred in the southeastern crater of the volcano, with the eruptive column reaching an estimated height of about 4,500 meters above sea level.Reports indicate that the ongoing eruption phase of Mount Etna is not disrupting operations at the airport in the Sicilian city of Catania. As Europe's tallest active volcano, Mount Etna was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in June 2013. It is worth noting that the previous volcanic eruption in Sicily in March 2017 left ten people injured.
The most recent eruption of Mount Etna occurred in May 2023, resulting in towns near the volcano being blanketed with a layer of ash and the closure of Catania airport.
