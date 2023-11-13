https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/georgia-police-deploy-tear-gas-to-disperse-demonstrators-protesting-cop-city-center-1114935094.html

Georgia Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Demonstrators Protesting 'Cop City' Center

Georgia Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Demonstrators Protesting 'Cop City' Center

Georgia police utilized tear gas to disperse a crowd of demonstrators seeking to block the construction of a new police and firefighter training facility near Atlanta, the DeKalb County Police Department said in a statement.

2023-11-13T23:00+0000

2023-11-13T23:00+0000

2023-11-13T22:59+0000

americas

us

georgia

atlanta

cop city

protesters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg

"DeKalb County Police officers deployed tear gas canisters to disperse the protestors," DCPD said on Monday via the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. "No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made as of noon." The demonstrators blocked traffic toward the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, colloquially known as Cop City, as part of an unpermitted protest, the statement said. Protesters were informed they were obstructing the roadway and would not be permitted to continue their demonstration, the statement said. However, the protesters ignored police orders and attempted to force their way through a line of law enforcement officers, the statement added. The public safety training center has faced criticism from anti-police and environmental activists, who claim the facility could result in greater police militarization and damage the local environment.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/georgia-attorney-general-hits-61-cop-city-protesters-with-racketeering-charges-1113166061.html

americas

georgia

atlanta

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

georgia police training center, dekalb county police department, what is cop city, georgia protesters