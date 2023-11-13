LIVE UPDATES: Israel to Continue Operation in Gaza Even in Absence of International Support
LIVE UPDATES: Israel to Continue Operation in Gaza Even in Absence of International Support
In early October, the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and unleashing brutal violence and a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with airstrikes, a blockade of Gaza, and a ground invasion of the enclave, home to more than two million people.
Hostilities have been raging in the Middle East since October 7, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas unexpectedly attacked Israel, prompting a harsh response from Tel Aviv. The Israeli government imposed a humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip, launched airstrikes and began a ground operation in the area.
Since October 27, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been conducting a ground operation in the northern part of the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas militants and rescue hostages.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a cease-fire, citing the fact that Hamas is still holding a large number of hostages. According to the latest figures, more than 240 people are being held.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of some 1,400 people in Israel and more than 10,000 in Gaza, according to the latest official figures. It has also raised fears of a wider regional conflagration.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:26 GMT 13.11.2023
Egypt Refuses to Receive Iranian Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Residents - Reports
Egypt has "politely refused" to receive humanitarian assistance from Iran intended for Gaza residents due to Israel's refusal to allow supplies of Tehran’s aid to the region, Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources.
During a meeting in Riyadh, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi again asked his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, to send aid to Gaza, the sources said.
04:26 GMT 13.11.2023
Israel to Continue Operation in Gaza Even in Absence of International Support
Israel will continue to conduct its military operation in the Gaza Strip and protect the country's security even if international support ceases, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday.
"First of all, we see unprecedented support for Israel on the world stage. Dozens of world leaders and foreign ministers came here and expressed solidarity. But let me be perfectly clear - even if the international credit of trust ends, we will continue to move towards achieving the two goals that we have set for ourselves: the elimination of Hamas and the release of all hostages," Cohen told Channel 14.