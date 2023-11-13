LIVE UPDATES: Israel to Continue Operation in Gaza Even in Absence of International Support

Israel to Continue Operation in Gaza Even in Absence of International Support

Israel will continue to conduct its military operation in the Gaza Strip and protect the country's security even if international support ceases, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday.

"First of all, we see unprecedented support for Israel on the world stage. Dozens of world leaders and foreign ministers came here and expressed solidarity. But let me be perfectly clear - even if the international credit of trust ends, we will continue to move towards achieving the two goals that we have set for ourselves: the elimination of Hamas and the release of all hostages," Cohen told Channel 14.