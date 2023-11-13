https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/maya-warrior-statue-with-serpent-helmet-unearthed-at-chichn-itz-1114934537.html

Maya Warrior Statue With Serpent Helmet Unearthed at Chichén Itzá

A team from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has found a 1,000-year-old Maya warrior statue wearing a helmet shaped like a serpent.

Archaeologists working in sync with the construction of the Tren Maya railway line at Chichén Itzá have uncovered a captivating piece of Mayan history - a statue dating back some 1,000 years that depicts a warrior adorned in a feathered dress with a distinctive serpent-shaped helmet.Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has noted the sculpture measures at 33 centimeter in height and 28 centimeters wide. Officials made the find in the Casa Colorada complex while officials were conducting an archaeological survey of the construction site.The newfound warrior statue is believed to have been part of a larger sculpture, reflecting the sculptural parameters of the earliest times of the Mayan city. Despite a visible fracture, experts from INAH assert the artifact is in a good state of conservation, serving as a tangible link between contemporary communities and their ancient heritage.Chichén Itzá, currently attracting at least 3,500 tourists daily and up to 8,000 during peak seasons, remains under continuous preservation efforts.The INAH is actively engaged in the construction of a new museum and visitor centers to manage the influx of visitors and safeguard the pre-hispanic fabric of this historical marvel.

