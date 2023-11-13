Photos Reveal Aftermath of Israeli Strikes on Northern & Southern Gaza Strip

During the course of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, parts of the Gaza Strip have literally been reduced to rubble in recent weeks. Photos and videos from the region are not the only evidence of the devastating consequences of the strikes on the enclave. Analysis of satellite imagery also shows widespread decimation of buildings and infrastructure. According to the UN, which relies on data from Hamas-run ministries in the Gaza Strip, at least 45% of homes in the enclave have been destroyed or damaged since the fighting began. The number of buildings destroyed is estimated at about 10,000, and the number of uninhabitable homes is quadruple that amount.The escalating violence has resulted in the deaths of some 1,400 in Israel and more than 10,000 in Gaza, according to the latest official figures.Take a look at the widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip in Sputnik's gallery:
The Israel Defense Forces launched airstrikes and a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian militant group unleashed an unprecedented ambush on Israeli soil on October 7.
During the course of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, parts of the Gaza Strip have literally been reduced to rubble in recent weeks. Photos and videos from the region are not the only evidence of the devastating consequences of the strikes on the enclave. Analysis of satellite imagery also shows widespread decimation of buildings and infrastructure.
According to the UN, which relies on data from Hamas-run ministries in the Gaza Strip, at least 45% of homes in the enclave have been destroyed or damaged since the fighting began. The number of buildings destroyed is estimated at about 10,000, and the number of uninhabitable homes is quadruple that amount.
The escalating violence has resulted in the deaths of some 1,400 in Israel and more than 10,000 in Gaza, according to the latest official figures.
Take a look at the widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip in Sputnik's gallery:
Civilians and rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a decimated building in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, following an Israeli airstrike, which occurred in the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.
This picture, taken from a position along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, captures a plume of smoke rising during Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian enclave amidst ongoing battles.
