'QAnon Shaman' Seeks to Run For Arizona's 8th Congressional District Seat In 2024

Having pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding and being handed a 41-month jail sentence for his actions in the 6 January breach of Washington DC's Capitol, Chansley may see obstacles in his path to run for Congress.

Eyeing a political role, Jacob Angeli-Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman" apparently plans to seek a Congressional seat in the 8th Congressional district of Arizona in 2024.According to a report by news sources, on 9 November 2023 Chansley lodged a candidate statement of interest with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, declaring his intention to stand as a libertarian. In the state paperwork, he used the name Jacob Angeli-Chansley, rather than Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as "Jacob Angeli," which was the name used to charge and convict him for his role in the Capitol riot.This news comes after the district's current representative, Debbie Lesko (Republican), announced she would not be running for reelection.Chansley, 35, became famous for his appearance during the 6 January 2921 Capitol breach, and is easily recognizable for his painted face, naked tattooed chest, and horned fur hat. He pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding and received a 41-month prison sentence. After serving 27 months in March, he was released to a halfway house.Under Arizona law, convicts are prohibited from voting in elections until completion of their sentence when their rights are restored. This might affect Chansley's eligibility to run for Congress, according to media outlets.

