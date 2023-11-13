https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/russian-mod-releases-video-to-celebrate-radiological-chemical-and-biological-defense-forces-day-1114918034.html

Russian MoD Releases Video to Celebrate Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces' Day

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video to mark the anniversary of the creation of the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces.

military

russia

russian armed forces

anniversary

video

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video to mark the anniversary of the creation of the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces.Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops are special troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation whose task is to protect the Armed Forces from the effects of weapons of mass destruction and to eliminate the consequences of their use with the help of specialized military equipment. They include combat-ready formations, military units and subunits belonging to military districts, associations, formations of types and branches of the Armed Forces, military units and organizations of direct subordination, including military scientific organizations and military training units.Their task is to determine and assess the radiation, chemical and biological situation, to provide special treatment for troops, to decontaminate terrain, roads and facilities.

russian ministry of defense, radiological, chemical, and biological defense forces' day