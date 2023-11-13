https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/shrinking-star-new-findings-reveal-suns-surprising-size-reduction-1114935718.html

Shrinking Star: New Findings Reveal Sun's Surprising Size Reduction

Recent calculations propose that the sun is slightly smaller than previously believed, offering a fresh perspective on our understanding of its dynamics.

New findings have revealed that the sun is just slightly smaller than the radius widely accepted by officials, with the celestial body slimming down to about 432,337.6 miles (695,780 kilometers).The updated figure is a fraction smaller than the accepted measurement of 432,468 miles (695,990 km), which has been upheld since the 1970s.Researchers studying the sun often employ total solar eclipses to observe its corona, or outer atmosphere, providing a basis for the standard radius measurement. However, to delve deeper into the sun's physics and atmosphere, more precise measurements are crucial. The constant motion of the sun, with waves traversing its surface and interior, presents challenges for accurate measurements.The sun's radius, as per this new study, is proposed to be approximately 432,337.6 miles (695,780 kilometers), aligning with the earlier f-mode data.While the discrepancy is only a fraction of a percent, it holds significance in deciphering the sun's nuclear reactions, chemical composition and fundamental structure. Astrophysicist Douglas Gough, a co-author of the study from the University of Cambridge, has emphasized the importance of these measurements in avoiding potentially misleading conclusions about the sun's internal structure.The study is currently posted on the preprint database arXiv.

