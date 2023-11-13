Former UK Prime Minister Appointed as Foreign Secretary - Sunak’s Office

International
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will reshuffle the cabinet on Monday, the Conservative Party said.
"The Rt Hon David Cameron has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs," the office wrote on X.James Cleverly is confirmed as the new Home Secretary.According to the Sky News broadcaster, Sunak has already sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has long been subject to public criticism in the UK, including over her immigration policies and her criticism of police actions at pro-Palestinian demonstrations. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has been appointed as home secretary, The Daily Express reported.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - David Cameron, who served as the UK prime minister from 2010 to 2016, has been appointed as the new foreign secretary of the country, the UK prime minister’s office said on Monday.
"The Rt Hon David Cameron has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs," the office wrote on X.
James Cleverly is confirmed as the new Home Secretary.
According to the Sky News broadcaster, Sunak has already sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has long been subject to public criticism in the UK, including over her immigration policies and her criticism of police actions at pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the Conservative Party annual conference at Manchester Central convention complex in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2023
UK's Rishi Sunak Touts Roadmap to 'Smoke-Free' Young Generation
5 October, 18:40 GMT
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has been appointed as home secretary, The Daily Express reported.
