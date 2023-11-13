https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/uk-prime-minister-fires-home-secretary-braverman-amid-cabinet-reshuffle---report-1114917191.html

Former UK Prime Minister Appointed as Foreign Secretary - Sunak’s Office

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will reshuffle the cabinet on Monday, the Conservative Party said.

"The Rt Hon David Cameron has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs," the office wrote on X.James Cleverly is confirmed as the new Home Secretary.According to the Sky News broadcaster, Sunak has already sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has long been subject to public criticism in the UK, including over her immigration policies and her criticism of police actions at pro-Palestinian demonstrations. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has been appointed as home secretary, The Daily Express reported.

