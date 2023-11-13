https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/us-reportedly-running-low-on-air-defense-systems-amid-heightened-mid-east-tensions-1114935259.html

US Reportedly Running Low on Air Defense Systems Amid Heightened Mid East Tensions

The US military is running low on air defense systems after it deployed six more Patriot systems to the Middle East, a report said on Monday.

The United States is reportedly running low on air defense systems as administration officials look to meet demands prompted by an increasingly hostile environment in the Middle East.A US media outlet reported that six additional MIM-104 Patriot systems were being deployed to the Middle East following a spree of missile attacks on American bases in Syria and Iraq. The new batteries are being sent to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the report notes.However, the redeployments have strained Washington’s stocks so much that the Pentagon decided to pull the system out of the Dubai Air Show, which began on Monday. The Pentagon had planned to display all three elements of the system.The Patriot missile system was deployed in Ukraine, with conflicting reports about its effectiveness. The Ukraine government claimed it successfully thwarted Russia’s hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, but Moscow dismissed that claim, saying the number Kiev claimed to shoot down exceeded the total number deployed.In May, it was reported a Patriot system was damaged after it failed to intercept an attack. US officials claimed the damage was minor, but Russia has since shown it is capable of striking deep into Ukrainian territory. In August, Russian missiles struck both Lvov and Lutsk in Eastern Ukraine, more than 400 miles from the front line.

