Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Recon Rub Out Ukrainian Troops in Forests Near Kupyansk
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Russian reconnaissance drones eliminating Ukrainian militants in the forests of the Kupyansk region.
The Defense Ministry has released a video of Russian reconnaissance drones eliminating Ukrainian militants in the forests of the Kupyansk region. The clip shows wooded terrain recorded from a reconnaissance drone, as it conducts recon using thermal imaging mode. Subsequently, Ukrainian military personnel are clearly visible among the trees. Once detected, they were eliminated with an ammunition drop from the UAV.
11:47 GMT 13.11.2023
The Russian military has effectively incorporated drones into its special military operation, employing them to carry out precise, surgical strikes while minimizing risks to its soldiers.
The Defense Ministry has released a video of Russian reconnaissance drones eliminating Ukrainian militants in the forests of the Kupyansk region.
The clip shows wooded terrain recorded from a reconnaissance drone, as it conducts recon using thermal imaging mode. Subsequently, Ukrainian military personnel are clearly visible among the trees. Once detected, they were eliminated with an ammunition drop from the UAV.
