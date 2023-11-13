https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/watch-russian-recon-rub-out-ukrainian-troops-in-forests-near-kupyansk-1114919309.html

Watch Russian Recon Rub Out Ukrainian Troops in Forests Near Kupyansk

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Russian reconnaissance drones eliminating Ukrainian militants in the forests of the Kupyansk region.

The Defense Ministry has released a video of Russian reconnaissance drones eliminating Ukrainian militants in the forests of the Kupyansk region. The clip shows wooded terrain recorded from a reconnaissance drone, as it conducts recon using thermal imaging mode. Subsequently, Ukrainian military personnel are clearly visible among the trees. Once detected, they were eliminated with an ammunition drop from the UAV.

