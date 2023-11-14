https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/david-cameron-rises-from-the-ashes-1114935609.html

David Cameron Rises From the Ashes

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events, including Israel seeks to assign Tony Blair as humanitarian coordinator, FBI are investigating Mayor Eric Adams, and Speaker Johnson has an impossible job.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst about US intelligence diverting their involvement in the Nord Stream bombing, the Washington Post , and New York Times reports on a rift between the US and Ukraine. Mark described why this Nord Stream story is appearing now and why both sides have scoffed at the validity of it.Rachel spoke with Ian Shilling, geopolitical analyst, researcher, and blogger about David Cameron's hire as UK Foreign Secretary, the UK seen as a laughing stock globally, and UK politicians are deaf to the public's demands. Ian discussed the past of David Cameron the new Uk Foreign Secretary, and how Israel may hire Tony Blair to handle the war time propaganda narratives.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Billboard Chris, speaker, father, and activist about the rise of gender ideology, three hundred thousands children have been diagnosed with gender dysmorphia, and how social media influences children. Billboard Chris talked about the ways the nuclear family has been attacked and how parents can shield children from the harms of gender ideology.Rachel spoke with Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist and co-host of The Final Countdown about the federal investigation into Mayor Eric Adams, New Yorkers upset with Mayor Adam's administration, and how asylum laws affect the city of New York. Ted discussed the FBI investigation into NYC Mayor Eric Adam's 2021 campaign and the problems ahead for Mike Johnson.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

