Eyewitness Reveals How Family of Four Died During Israeli Strike in Southern Lebanon

Samir Ayoub, a Russian-Lebanese journalist, lost four of his family members - younger sister Samira (60) and her granddaughters Rimas (14), Talin (12) and Lian (10) - during an Israeli drone strike on the village of Aitarun

Samir highlighted that he did not expect that an Israeli drone would attack the civilians who "have nothing to do with the military." That tragic day, his sister Samira, her daughter Huda, and granddaughters Rimas, Talin, and Lian were packing their things and moving to Beirut, while schools were closed near the Israeli border, and asked Samir for help.Then, when the family started driving to Beirut, the tragedy suddenly occured. Samir Ayoub described the moment:According to him, Huda, mother of the murdered girls and his niece, is still in hospital with serious injuries, but her life is not in danger now. She remembers what happened to her car that day. Samir wants to remember the murdered girls as "wonderful children," who had their own dreams about the future. He revealed:The Lebanese government condemned the actions of the Israeli military and filed a formal complaint to the UN for committing a war crime.

