Gaza’s Health Care Infrastructure Collapses, Taking Civilian Lives with It

In this episode of Political Misfits, Michelle and John discuss US strikes in Syria and Iraq, campus activism under attack, and shutdown worries.

Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss this weekend’s US airstrikes on targets in Syria and Iraq, whether Israel has decided destroying Hamas is more important than recovering their hostages, how proportionality in conflict seems to have gone out the window in this conflict, what to make of a Washington Post report asserting Ukrainian involvement in the Nord Stream bombings, and why Senator Tim Scott never caught on as a Republican presidential contender.Organizer for Jewish Voice for Peace Sonya Epstein discusses the the suspension of Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine on the campus of Columbia University, how university policies are selectively applied to these groups, why organizations like the Anti-Defamation League continue to equate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, and whether doing that actually makes the country more dangerous for Jews.Author and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses prospects for a government shutdown on Friday evening, how GOP proposals don't contain money for either Israel or Ukraine, former President Donald Trump calling his political opposition “vermin,” New York Mayor Eric Adams being raided by the FBI over possible foreign influence peddling, the spate of Congressional retirements, Tim Scott dropping out of the Republican primary for the 2024 presidential race, and polling showing Trump beating incumbent President Joe Biden in nearly every battleground state.Board of Directors member of Veterans for Peace Joshua Shurley discusses how the idea of a day celebrating the end of war has turned into a day celebrating warfighters and war fighting. He also compares Biden and former President Donald Trump’s records in care for veterans and whether the Israeli military is abiding by the internationally-accepted rules of war.The Misfits also discuss the QAnon shaman and Abigail Spanberger running for office, and Robert De Niro's production fined for gender discrimination.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

