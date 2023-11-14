International
IMF's World Economic Outlook Forecasts Decades-Low Growth Rates
IMF's World Economic Outlook Forecasts Decades-Low Growth Rates
The World Economic Outlook is a report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that provides a comprehensive analysis of the global economy. It includes forecasts for economic growth, inflation, and other key indicators for both advanced and developing economies.
According to the baseline projection, global economic growth will slow from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.0 percent in 2023 and 2.9 percent in 2024, well below the historical average (2000-2019) of 3.8 percent.In advanced economies, it is expected to decelerate from 2.6 percent in 2022 to 1.5 percent in 2023 and 1.4 percent in 2024 as policy tightening takes hold. In emerging markets and developing economies, growth is projected to inch down from 4.1 percent in 2022 to 4.0 percent in 2023 and 2024. Sputnik has created an infographic based on the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook report:
The World Economic Outlook is a report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that provides an in-depth analysis of global markets. This comprehensive report includes forecasts for economic growth, inflation rates, and other significant indicators for both advanced and developing nations.
According to the baseline projection, global economic growth will slow from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.0 percent in 2023 and 2.9 percent in 2024, well below the historical average (2000-2019) of 3.8 percent.
In advanced economies, it is expected to decelerate from 2.6 percent in 2022 to 1.5 percent in 2023 and 1.4 percent in 2024 as policy tightening takes hold. In emerging markets and developing economies, growth is projected to inch down from 4.1 percent in 2022 to 4.0 percent in 2023 and 2024.
Sputnik has created an infographic based on the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook report:
