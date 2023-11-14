https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/imfs-world-economic-outlook-forecasts-decades-low-growth-rates-1114947393.html

IMF's World Economic Outlook Forecasts Decades-Low Growth Rates

IMF's World Economic Outlook Forecasts Decades-Low Growth Rates

The World Economic Outlook is a report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that provides a comprehensive analysis of the global economy. It includes forecasts for economic growth, inflation, and other key indicators for both advanced and developing economies.

2023-11-14T12:36+0000

2023-11-14T12:36+0000

2023-11-14T12:36+0000

multimedia

international monetary fund

world

economy

world economy

infographic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114946316_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_728d50862c1ba05129375f10670c0133.png

According to the baseline projection, global economic growth will slow from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.0 percent in 2023 and 2.9 percent in 2024, well below the historical average (2000-2019) of 3.8 percent.In advanced economies, it is expected to decelerate from 2.6 percent in 2022 to 1.5 percent in 2023 and 1.4 percent in 2024 as policy tightening takes hold. In emerging markets and developing economies, growth is projected to inch down from 4.1 percent in 2022 to 4.0 percent in 2023 and 2024. Sputnik has created an infographic based on the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook report:

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world economic outlook, international monetary fund