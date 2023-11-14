https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/mike-johnson-attempts-to-avert-government-shutdown-1114930675.html

Mike Johnson Attempts to Avert Government Shutdown

On this episode of Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed several topics from around the globe, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson's attempts to avert a government shutdown.

In the first half hour, Final Countdown spoke to founder and editor of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian about the potential government shutdown that could occur this week if Congress does not reach an agreement.In the latter part of the hour, Final Countdown was joined by journalist and geopolitical analyst Fiorella Isabel to discuss the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip and the US public's reaction to the operation.In the last hour, owner & CEO of the Mill Creek View and host of Mill Creek View Podcast Steve Abramowicz spoke to Final Countdown about the allegations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams and what this means for him going forward.To conclude the show, Final Countdown spoke to geopolitical analyst, journalist, author KJ Noh about the APEC Summit, including the upcoming Xi-Biden meeting.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

